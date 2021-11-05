Advertisement

Six men from Michiana arrested on federal drug trafficking charges

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Eight men, six of which are from the Michiana area, have been arrested on federal drug trafficking charges.

The investigation centered around 32-year-old Ivan Huerta Hernandez, whose alleged drug trafficking operations were based in New Buffalo. Officials say through conduits in Mexico, Hernandez was supplied by sources located in Chicago, Illinois and distributed cocaine to dealers in West Michigan and Northern Indiana.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, approximately 90 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed arrest warrants and six search warrants in four judicial districts: the Western District of Michigan, the Northern District of Indiana, the Northern District of Illinois, and the Central District of Illinois.

Investigators seized approximately two kilograms of suspected cocaine. Investigators also seized approximately $99,900 in cash and two firearms.

The men arrested are listed below:

  • Ivan Huerta Hernandez, 32, of New Buffalo
  • Adrian Romero Antunez, 35, of Chicago
  • Henry Shavar Nichols, 41, of Greenville, South Carolina
  • Marcus Jemel Johnson, 42, of Benton Harbor
  • Juan Martinez Camarillo, 36, of Michigan City
  • Donald James Rogers, 62, of New Buffalo
  • Manuel Eudave, 54, of LaPorte
  • Santiago Cardenas, 41, Michigan City

The arrests are part of an investigation that began in 2020.

