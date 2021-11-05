Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing man from Indianapolis

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old Jeffery...
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Indianapolis.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old Jeffery Moore Jr.

Police say Jeffery is 6′1″, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair with green eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, wearing a black t-shirt and light blue jeans.

Jeffery is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 219-474-5661 or 911.

