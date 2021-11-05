Registration open for Founder Factory, A Summit for Startups in South Bend – Elkhart

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first-ever Founder Factory will come to the Studebaker Campus in South Bend on November 10th.

The event will serve as a time for enthusiasts, investors, and entrepreneurs to gather for a day of learning and connecting.

“So, entrepreneurs can be you’re starting a lemonade stand or you own a main street business or have a tech idea,” said Bethany Hartley, chief strategy officer for South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership. “Or if you are ready to be the next unicorn business, you’re welcome to come.”

There will be food trucks, tours of the building, keynote presentations and more.

The cost is $25 to attend, and registration ends on Sunday, November 7th at midnight.

