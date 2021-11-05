Potawatomi Zoo, Morris Performing Arts Center get new way to fund improvements

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two of South Bend’s oldest attractions have a new way to fund improvements.

Overnight, and presumably out-of-town guests at local hotels are poised to pay for about $13-million worth of work at the Morris Performing Arts Center and the Potawatomi Zoo.

“The first project here at the Morris includes replacing the 100-year-old concrete floor, all the seats, wider seats, bigger seats, more comfortable seats with cupholders,” said Aaron Perri, Director of South Bend’s Venues Parks and Arts.

For the first time, the Morris has a seat at the table when it comes to the distribution of proceeds from the count-wide tax on hotel room rentals.

The Morris and the Potawatomi Zoo will each get one half of one percent of the total tax take.

Both are moving forward to issue separate but equal $6.5 million bonds. While conditions were favorable where interest rates are concerned, the pandemic hit the hospitality industry hard.

The Morris money will be used to jump-start some $30 million worth of planned work that includes a two-story addition, a parking garage, and an outdoor stage and plaza.

It’s anticipated that two-thirds of the Morris project financing will come from private donations and grants. The hotel/ motel tax backed bond will offset the one-third that will come from public dollars. “It’s funded through, essentially it’s a visitor’s tax, and so it’s only fitting that these proceeds are going towards the types of amenities visitors like to populate,” said Perri. “As critical as those things are, it’s still hard to identify public dollars for these projects so whenever we can identify, seek out a dedicated funding source that doesn’t increase taxes for the local residents, that’s a win-win.”

Resolutions in support of the bond issues have already been passed by the Hotel-Motel Tax Board.

Similar resolutions will go before the South Bend Redevelopment Commission next week, and the South Bend Park Board later this month. If passed there, the proposed bond issues would go before the South Bend Common Council in December, with the bonds to be issued in the spring of 2022.

The Morris plans to go dark next June, July, and August so crews can pour a new cement floor and replace mechanical and electrical systems. The venue will reopen by the weekend of September 30th, when the Morris will celebrate its 100th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.