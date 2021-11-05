Notre Dame to play Navy in Ireland in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame and Navy play their 94th contest at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, but the next time the Irish host the Midshipmen in 2023, the term ‘home game’ will have a whole new meaning.

The timing is perfect to announce the return to Aviva Stadium in Dublin for these teams.

The 96th Meeting between the Irish and the Midshipmen will be in Ireland on August 26th, 2023.

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick announce the plans to return to the homeland earlier on Friday, joined by Ireland Consul General Kevin Byrne and NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico.

This may be the third time Notre Dame and Navy are playing in Ireland, but it’s the first time the Irish are playing as the home team.

“The nature of the embrace by the Irish people was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before and I want our fans to feel that, I want our students to feel that, and so it’s a special, special experience,” Swarbrick said.

These two teams last played in Dublin in 2012 and before that in 1996.

Notre Dame demolished Navy both times topping fifty points in each game so hopefully, they won’t have to tap into the luck of the Irish in this one.

Swarbrick says this is a great opportunity to extend the Notre Dame message and brand to a part of the world where they already have a presence.

The pandemic wasn’t easy on Ireland so this visit could not only go a long way in helping their economy but also brightening some spirits.

“Ireland and the US have been tied for so long through bonds of family and heritage. The last 18-20 months have been tough because travel has not been hugely possible and we’re so ready to invite folks from the states back to meet family, to rekindle with friends, or maybe just to go for the first time,” said Ireland Consul General Kevin Byrne.

There might not be many football players in Ireland, but there are certainly college football fans.

“A lot of people watch college football late at night when they’re broadcast and it’s really started to gain a following in Ireland. So I think the opportunity for Irish folks back home to see the best team in college football play is something really special,” Byrne said.

This game will be part of week zero in 2023, the first ‘home game’ in a season similar to 1996 when they played Navy overseas and hosted Ohio State in South Bend.

The announcement also came with an extension of the series between these two longtime rivals through 2032.

