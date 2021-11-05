Nine Michiana high school marching bands competing in State Finals on Saturday
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Nine local high school marching bands are competing in the State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The competitions are taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Ford Field in Detroit. The high schools competing are listed below:
INDIANA
- ISSMA Class B: Concord High School
- ISSMA Class C: Jimtown High School, John Glenn High School, NorthWood High School
- ISSMA Class D: Fairfield High School
MICHIGAN
- MCBA Flight III: Lakeshore High School
- MCBA Flight IV: Edwardsburg High School
- MCBA Flight V: Buchanan High School, Watervliet High School
For a full schedule of performances, click here for Indiana or click here for Michigan.
