Nine Michiana high school marching bands competing in State Finals on Saturday

(WNDU) - Nine local high school marching bands are competing in the State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The competitions are taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Ford Field in Detroit. The high schools competing are listed below:

INDIANA

ISSMA Class B : Concord High School

ISSMA Class C : Jimtown High School, John Glenn High School, NorthWood High School

ISSMA Class D: Fairfield High School

MICHIGAN

MCBA Flight III : Lakeshore High School

MCBA Flight IV : Edwardsburg High School

MCBA Flight V: Buchanan High School, Watervliet High School

For a full schedule of performances, click here for Indiana or click here for Michigan.

