New Prairie grad Chase Ketterer helping Irish prepare for triple option against Navy

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Notre Dame only has to face the option once a year, but it’s something they prepare for the entire season. This year, the Golden Domers are getting some help from someone Michiana is very familiar with. Former New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer joined the Irish as a preferred walk on last season.

The Cougars run the option, so Ketterer has perfected that.

“I’ve been running triple option since I was in 5th grade so I kinda know it like the back of my hand a little bit,” Ketterer said. “Reading guys is definitely a little different with everybody being fast. Isaiah Foskey’s coming off the edge and stuff like that, but I think it definitely helps.”

Kelly says Ketterer has been working with a handful of players since the summer to be able to get the rest of the team ready for this week.

Ketterer has done even more than Kelly expected him too.

“We really liked his competitiveness and thought he was an outstanding athlete, but this was a conversation that we had and when we obviously entered into this kind of agreement,” Kelly said. “He’s actually done more quite frankly. When we came shorthanded at the quarterback position, he actually handled probably 80% of the quarterback duties on scout team the last couple of weeks. He got a little bit of help from Tyler and Drew, but not a ton. So, he’s actually done much more and he’s done a really, really nice job.”

Kelly says he first noticed Ketterer when he was playing agianst his son, Kenzel, in high school and thought he would be perfect for this role.

