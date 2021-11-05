Mayor expects announcement this month on vacant space at ‘The Mill’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After a year in business, all 232 apartments are occupied at The Mill in Mishawaka.

However, some first floor retail and dining space is still vacant, at least for the time being. Mayor Dave Wood says he expects a big announcement within the month.

“A lease being signed is imminent,” says Wood. “And we heard from the developer -- the private developer who owns the building -- and so we anticipate it to be a new name to the region, but a name that is known statewide.”

The mayor says the space to soon be filled is one of two retail anchor spaces in the building.

