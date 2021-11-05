Advertisement

Mayor expects announcement this month on vacant space at ‘The Mill’

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After a year in business, all 232 apartments are occupied at The Mill in Mishawaka.

However, some first floor retail and dining space is still vacant, at least for the time being. Mayor Dave Wood says he expects a big announcement within the month.

“A lease being signed is imminent,” says Wood. “And we heard from the developer -- the private developer who owns the building -- and so we anticipate it to be a new name to the region, but a name that is known statewide.”

The mayor says the space to soon be filled is one of two retail anchor spaces in the building.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a Wednesday police chase ends in a crash.
Driver fleeing from police killed in crash
Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County...
Indiana State Police find 259 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in LaGrange Co.
It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Man arrested after armed disturbance in South Bend ends peacefully
You might have seen The Mill in downtown Mishawaka and it’s more than just a new place to...
New apartment building ‘The Mill’ attracting talented workers to Mishawaka

Latest News

Not only did these stories spark conversation, but 16 News Now is happy to report at least 7...
‘Addiction & Michiana’s Youngest Victims’ series sparking several journeys to recovery
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Spectacular November Weekend
Marching band
Nine Michiana high school marching bands competing in State Finals on Saturday
City leaders and residents are working hard to address homelessness, and this weekend is the...
Sleep out for the Homeless in South Bend this weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast