Advertisement

Marian hopes to keep recent sectional success going

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As teams continue to prep for sectional championships Friday night, the Marian Knights hope to continue to recent success,

The Knights have won six straight sectionals dating back to 2015.

Four of those teams made it to semi-state.

So what makes the 2021 Marian Knights different from the others?

“Each team has been a little bit different,” head coach Michael Davidson said. “This one’s been fun in terms of the growth. I don’t recall any of them having the lack of experience heading in to the number of questions that we had. So I think that sort of sticks out in my mind and that makes it unique and certainly fun to coach a group of kids that want to put in the work to put themselves in this spot.”

Marian host Jimtown Friday night at 7.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
A man is dead after a Wednesday police chase ends in a crash.
Driver fleeing from police killed in crash
A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
Two injured in crash involving semi
It happened Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Iowa Street and Ardmore Trail.
Police investigating after two cars hit by gunfire in South Bend
Police in Elkhart are dealing with a rash of fraudulent payroll checks. Three separate check...
Elkhart Police: Be on lookout for individuals cashing fraudulent payroll checks

Latest News

Jimtown has not won a sectional title since 2014.
Jimtown looks to keep the momentum going heading into the sectional title
Marian looks to continue its recent success in sectionals.
Marian wants to continue recent sectional success
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (22) is stopped by the North Carolina defense during the...
Irish freshman running back Logan Diggs isn’t afraid to speak his mind
Jimtown is looking to win its first sectional since 2014.
Jimtown looks to win first sectional since 2014