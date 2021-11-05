Marian hopes to keep recent sectional success going

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As teams continue to prep for sectional championships Friday night, the Marian Knights hope to continue to recent success,

The Knights have won six straight sectionals dating back to 2015.

Four of those teams made it to semi-state.

So what makes the 2021 Marian Knights different from the others?

“Each team has been a little bit different,” head coach Michael Davidson said. “This one’s been fun in terms of the growth. I don’t recall any of them having the lack of experience heading in to the number of questions that we had. So I think that sort of sticks out in my mind and that makes it unique and certainly fun to coach a group of kids that want to put in the work to put themselves in this spot.”

Marian host Jimtown Friday night at 7.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.