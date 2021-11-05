Jimtown looks to keep the momentum going heading into the sectional title

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jimtown Jimmies are not only looking to snap the Mishawaka Knights long-standing sectional winning streak, they’re looking to snap one of their own.

Jimtown has not won a sectional title since 2014.

Head coach Cory Stoner says the community has bought into the team, even holding a pep rally tonight for the Jimmies.

“The community is really excited,” Stoner said. “It would mean a lot. I said this earlier in the week. This would be really special for our senior group. Great group of seniors that we have, We’ve got 15 of them left with us. They’ve just been totally bought in. In today’s world, you start out 0-2, a lot of kids would be ready to throw in the towel. But not our seniors, they just kind of owned it. I think this would be really special and rewarding for them as a group.”

Jimtown visits Marian Friday night at 7.

