Irish freshman running back Logan Diggs isn’t afraid to speak his mind

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has been relying on some true freshman throughout the year, including one who’s not afraid to use his voice.

Logan Diggs has seen increased playing time over the last three games as Chris Tyree works through turf toe.

This season Diggs has 74 yards through three games on 20 carries.

Even as a freshman, he’s not afraid to speak his mind.

Center Jarrett Patterson said Diggs will get on the o-line if they don’t get things right.

“Logan is an interesting young man,” Kelly said. “He’s quiet in some respects. But one of the things that he has a very strong opinion on is what goes on in front of him. He makes his opinion heard. And he’s right. He’s got a good football IQ and he’s not afraid to talk those guys in the right way. They have a pretty good relationship early on in his time here. I hadn’t quite seen that before, It caused a little bit of an early pushback, but they’ve got a great relationship now.”

Diggs and the Irish take on Navy this Saturday at 3:30.

