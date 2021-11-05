Emergency crews respond to crash at SR 933/Douglas Road intersection in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of SR 933 and Douglas Road just outside of Roseland.

Three vehicles were involved. There is no word on how many people were injured, or the extent of those injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.