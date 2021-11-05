Advertisement

“Domer Dishes” gives Irish fans a chance to cook recipes from their favorite Notre Dame legends

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A new cookbook called “Domer Dishes” featuring recipes from all of your favorite Notre Dame legends has been released.

One of those legends is member of the 1988 National Championship team Chris Zorich, who provided a recipe for a poke bowl.

He said that he and his former teammates used to get to dinner in Chicago, but during the pandemic it turned to Zoom Dinner with people sharing recipes.

Zorich’s friend, Lisa Kelly, was given the idea to make an Irish cookbook back in 2017 and put things into motion over the last year.

This afternoon the two held a book signing at Augie’s Locker Room in South Bend to give fans a chance to catch up on all things Irish.

“She’s actually a great author,” Zorich said. “She’s written three other books on Notre Dame. It’s really great because she really kind of gives you the inside story into our lives and she was able to kind of do that with now a cookbook.”

“The unique thing about this book is that it’s not just recipes, it’s storytelling as well,” Kelly said. “So each guy either told a story about why it’s his favorite recipe or if he didn’t necessarily have a story, he told me his favorite football story. So it’s recipes but it’s a little story telling too.”

You can buy a cookbook on Amazon or on Lisa’s website.

We’ll have more with Chris Zorich on Countdown to Kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a Wednesday police chase ends in a crash.
Driver fleeing from police killed in crash
Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County...
Indiana State Police find 259 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in LaGrange Co.
It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Man arrested after armed disturbance in South Bend ends peacefully
You might have seen The Mill in downtown Mishawaka and it’s more than just a new place to...
New apartment building ‘The Mill’ attracting talented workers to Mishawaka

Latest News

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (22) is stopped by the North Carolina defense during the...
Irish freshman running back Logan Diggs isn’t afraid to speak his mind
Notre Dame play the Navy to a sell out crowd in their NCAA college football game in Dublin,...
Notre Dame Football to kick off 2023 season in Ireland
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Brian Kelly was ‘a little surprised’ with Notre Dame first College Football Playoff ranking
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. runs during the second half of an NCAA college...
Lorenzo Styles continues to impress Irish coaches