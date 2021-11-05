“Domer Dishes” gives Irish fans a chance to cook recipes from their favorite Notre Dame legends

(WNDU) - A new cookbook called “Domer Dishes” featuring recipes from all of your favorite Notre Dame legends has been released.

One of those legends is member of the 1988 National Championship team Chris Zorich, who provided a recipe for a poke bowl.

He said that he and his former teammates used to get to dinner in Chicago, but during the pandemic it turned to Zoom Dinner with people sharing recipes.

Zorich’s friend, Lisa Kelly, was given the idea to make an Irish cookbook back in 2017 and put things into motion over the last year.

This afternoon the two held a book signing at Augie’s Locker Room in South Bend to give fans a chance to catch up on all things Irish.

“She’s actually a great author,” Zorich said. “She’s written three other books on Notre Dame. It’s really great because she really kind of gives you the inside story into our lives and she was able to kind of do that with now a cookbook.”

“The unique thing about this book is that it’s not just recipes, it’s storytelling as well,” Kelly said. “So each guy either told a story about why it’s his favorite recipe or if he didn’t necessarily have a story, he told me his favorite football story. So it’s recipes but it’s a little story telling too.”

