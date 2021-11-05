Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Nov. 5 update

Here's the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Nov. 5, 2021).
Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Nov. 5, 2021).(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Nov. 5, 2021).

INDIANA

  • Elkhart County: 43%
  • Fulton County: 41%
  • Kosciusko County: 41%
  • LaGrange County: 23%
  • LaPorte County: 52%
  • Marshall County: 43%
  • Pulaski County: 45%
  • Starke County: 39%
  • St. Joseph County: 56%

MICHIGAN

  • Berrien County: 55%
  • Cass County: 39%
  • St. Joseph County: 46%

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

