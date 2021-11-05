COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Nov. 5 update
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Nov. 5, 2021).
INDIANA
- Elkhart County: 43%
- Fulton County: 41%
- Kosciusko County: 41%
- LaGrange County: 23%
- LaPorte County: 52%
- Marshall County: 43%
- Pulaski County: 45%
- Starke County: 39%
- St. Joseph County: 56%
MICHIGAN
- Berrien County: 55%
- Cass County: 39%
- St. Joseph County: 46%
