‘Addiction & Michiana’s Youngest Victims’ series sparking several journeys to recovery
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - 16 News Now is happy to report at least 7 people have started their journey to recovery after we aired Christine Karsten’s “Addiction & Michiana’s Youngest Victims” series this week.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call 574-413-8778. There’s help waiting for you right now.
To watch/read Christine’s three-part series, click on the links below:
Part 1: https://www.wndu.com/2021/11/02/addiction-michianas-youngest-victims-part-1/
Part 2: https://www.wndu.com/2021/11/03/addiction-michianas-youngest-victims-part-2/
Part 3: https://www.wndu.com/2021/11/04/addiction-michianas-youngest-victims-part-3/
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.