19-year-old hurt in Cass County crash involving semi-truck
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old man is hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck in Cass County.
It happened Friday around 8 a.m. on M-51 in Pokagon Township. Police say a Nissan driven by Paris Higgs of Niles rear-ended the back of a Crystal Flash semi-truck that was stopped on the highway due to traffic.
Higgs was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Officials are investigating the crash, but they say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
