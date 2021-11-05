19-year-old hurt in Cass County crash involving semi-truck

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old man is hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck in Cass County.

It happened Friday around 8 a.m. on M-51 in Pokagon Township. Police say a Nissan driven by Paris Higgs of Niles rear-ended the back of a Crystal Flash semi-truck that was stopped on the highway due to traffic.

Higgs was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Officials are investigating the crash, but they say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

