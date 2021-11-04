Sportsbook now available at Four Winds South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sportsbook at Four Winds South Bend is now available for guests to place wagers on their favorite sports.

Four Winds says bets can be placed at one of six state-of-the art sports betting terminals (kiosks), or guests can create a bet slip on their phone and place the bet at the Sportsbook Counter.

The Sportsbook at Four Winds South Bend is open daily during the following hours:

Monday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sports betting terminals (kiosks) are available 24 hours and are located near the Poker Room.

Any winning bets placed at Four Winds South Bend can only be cashed in at the property. Winning bets placed at any Four Winds Casinos location in Michigan, must be cashed in at Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford or Four Winds Dowagiac.

For more information on Four Winds Casinos’ Sportsbook, go to fourwindscasino.com/sportsbetting/.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.