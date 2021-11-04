New apartment building ‘The Mill’ attracting talented workers to Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County government and business leaders got together to deliver the State of the Region Economic Update.

With nationwide labor shortages, supply chain issues, and an economy still bouncing back from the pandemic, they had a lot to talk about.

Those issues aren’t new to some of the panel speakers like Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood who got some good news about one of his newest strategies to solve those problems.

You might have seen The Mill in downtown Mishawaka and it’s more than just a new place to live--it’s the blueprint to attracting the next generation of workers to St. Joseph County.

What used to be home to more than fifty abandoned buildings in downtown Mishawaka is now home to the Mill--and the residents of its 232 units the building is designed to attract.

“We had thought that this is a place especially with a younger generation who may not want to own a home out in a big subdivision in the suburbs, but may want to live in a downtown where you can walk to some of these great amenities like the riverwalk park, or walk to a restaurant, or maybe even your job,” said Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

Investments in the Mill and the area surrounding the building are already paying dividends for the area’s workforce.

Mayor Wood says all the units are filled, but more importantly, 80% of the residents are new to Mishawaka. 35% are new to Indiana. The Mill also seems to attract highly skilled workers with incomes averaging around $120 thousand per year.

“You’re talking doctors, surgeons, lawyers, real estate professionals. So this is, we think, a very good thing for downtown Mishawaka. The success of Phase I means there’s likely a phase two to follow,” Wood said.

They’re doubling down using the same formula that proved it could attract more young professionals.

“Similar in scale, similar in apartment numbers, similar in mixed-use. I mean it was a big risk going forward but we had a hunch that we were creating a great attractive place to live,” Wood said.

A risk that’s looking more like an answer to St. Joseph County’s need for workers.

St. Joseph County already has a few big institutions that bring talented young minds from around the world to Michiana.

Wood says they need to invest in more housing like The Mill to keep young professionals from leaving after they get their degrees.

“If we’re going to compete as a region and be successful, especially with universities like Notre Dame that are bringing in kids from all over the world and we want to attract some of that talent here, we better have housing like this. It’s our answer to it, it’s been successful, and we think more is logical after the success of the first one,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.