Michigan will no longer tax tampons, other feminine products

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan will no longer apply the 6% sales tax to tampons and other feminine hygiene products under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The change will take effect in early February. Supporters of the bill signed Thursday say the products are a necessity, not a luxury, and should be exempt from taxation like other medically necessary prescriptions and items.

About 15 states with sales taxes do not tax menstrual products. The law will reduce state sales and use tax revenue by roughly $6.3 million a year, a sliver of Michigan’s $11 billion in annual sales and use tax collections.

