Medical Moment: Pancreatic cancer treatment

This year, 60,000 people will be told they have pancreatic cancer. Almost 50,000 will die from it. In fact, pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cnacers.

But now, a new life-saving robotic surgery is giving those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a fighting chance.

----

Don E. Somerville has lived a long, full life: a soldier, a singer, a lawyer, and now a cancer survivor.

“Whenever you tell people pancreatic cancer people go, ‘oh, I’m sorry.’ You already know there are basically, you know, writing you off right as you sit there,” says Somerville.

But surgeon Ahmad Abou Abbass is not going to let that happen. He ussed a new state-of-the-art robotic Whipple procedure to laparoscopically remove Don’s cancer.

“It’s like driving a machine and I sit on the machine and actually every move I do, it translates into a movement in the robot,” says the doctor.

The Whipple procedure creates tiny incisions in the abdomen, about the size of a pencil head, to reach the pancreas.

“For cancers in the head of the pancreas, it entails removing the head of the pancreas with all the other organs and doing all that reconstruction.”

The Whipple uses a 3D camera that magnifies the area nine times. Instead of recovery taking up to ten days in the hospital, patients experience less pain and many go home in four days.

For Don, after surgery, followed by chemo, he now has more life to live and more memories to make.

--

Pancreatic cancer is so hard to treat because it’s usually not detected until later stages. Early symptoms include jaundice, irritated skin, a dull pain in the belly or upper abdomen, weight loss, orange colored urine, nausea, and blood clots.

