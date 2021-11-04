Man arrested after armed disturbance in South Bend ends peacefully

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in custody after police were called to an armed disturbance in South Bend Thursday morning.

It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside.

Negotiators were called to scene, and the people inside the home were brought out safely shortly afterward.

Sgt. Kayla Miller of the South Bend Police Department says police are continuing their investigation to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

