Major developer sets sights on Campus View

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fortune 500 developer of luxury housing apparently has its sights set on South Bend.

Toll Brothers Campus Living division has been identified as the contingent purchaser of an 11-acre parcel east of the Notre Dame campus.

Since 1969, that parcel has housed an apartment complex that mainly serves students. Today it is named Campus View, but it used to be called Turtle Creek.

“Turtle creek was built in the 60-s, you know. I used to hang out there in the 90-s and It’s still, It was rundown then, you know, so,” said South Bend Fourth District Councilman Troy Warner.

There is now talk that the buildings may be torn down and replaced with multiple thee-story structures with a mix of townhouses, and apartments ranging from studio sized to four-bedroom units. Plans also call for a three-story parking garage with just under 300-spaces.

“It’s a big player coming to South Bend to invest in the community and double the capacity for student housing there on that 11-acre site,” Warner said.

The new development would have 789 total beds while the current complex has just 330.

Councilman Warner was told Campus view has 193 housing units while the new development would have 328.

The sale of the property to Toll Brothers is contingent on the city council making a couple of zoning concessions for the project.

Those concessions were not controversial as the city Board of Zoning Appels unanimously gave the request a favorable recommendation.

“It’s a win, win. We’re replacing student housing that was built in the 60-s. A whole lot of construction jobs, the tax base, you know, is going to probably triple,” Warner said.

Members of the city BZA were told that the project would likely take two years to complete once the sale of the property was finalized.

The estimated price of the South Bend project is based on similar projects the developer has carried out near Penn State University and the University of Maryland.

