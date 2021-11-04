Advertisement

Indiana State Police find 259 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in LaGrange Co.

During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County...
During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper found 259 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road.

Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck just after 12 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled eastbound in a construction zone near mile marker 120, which is approximately one mile west of the Howe/LaGrange Exit.

During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a search of the Chevrolet was conducted after a positive alert by the K9 that resulted in the discovery of approximately 259 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 28-year-old Carlos Silva Rivas of White City, Oregon, and the passenger, 41-year-old Margarito Alvarez of White City, Oregon, were both arrested for dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. Rivas and Alvarez were both taken to the LaGrange County Jail.

