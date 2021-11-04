Indiana State Police find 259 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper found 259 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road.

Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck just after 12 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled eastbound in a construction zone near mile marker 120, which is approximately one mile west of the Howe/LaGrange Exit.

During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a search of the Chevrolet was conducted after a positive alert by the K9 that resulted in the discovery of approximately 259 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 28-year-old Carlos Silva Rivas of White City, Oregon, and the passenger, 41-year-old Margarito Alvarez of White City, Oregon, were both arrested for dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. Rivas and Alvarez were both taken to the LaGrange County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.