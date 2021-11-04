Holcomb expresses support for lawsuit challenging federal government over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his opposition to President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate requiring Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

The new requirements, which were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September, will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations will force the companies to require that unvaccinated workers test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a mask while in the workplace.

In a statement shortly after the rules were finalized by the federal government, Holcomb expressed support for a lawsuit challenging it.

“I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS,” Holcomb said. “This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”

U.S. senators from Indiana, Mike Braun and Todd Young, have joined a group of dozens of senators using the Congressional Review Act to challenge the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.