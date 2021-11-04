First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sunshine as Temperatures Warm into the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Sun and a few high clouds. Staying chilly with highs in the middle 40s and a light breeze. High of 46.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and turning cold overnight. The lows will drop into the lower 30s, even some upper 20s are possible. Widespread frost is likely on Friday morning. Low of 26.

FRIDAY: Starting off very frosty across Michiana. Tons of sunshine will bring the temperatures back up to near 50 by the afternoon. The warming trend is on through the weekend. High of 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures getting into the middle to upper 50s. The Notre Dame football game looks very nice! We have temperatures in the 50s for the game with full sunshine. High of 54.

LONG RANGE: The warmth continues into next week. Nearing 60 degrees through the beginning of next week under lots of sunshine. Clouds return with showers likely by the second half of next week. As the system moves through, cooler air will be right behind it. Temperatures dropping back into the 40s by the end of the 10 day forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 47

Wednesday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.