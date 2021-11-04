Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sunshine as Temperatures Warm into the Weekend

Lake clouds will finally break across the area and the sunshine will gradually warm us up. We may see a few lower 60s on the board by early next week. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Sun and a few high clouds. Staying chilly with highs in the middle 40s and a light breeze. High of 46.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and turning cold overnight. The lows will drop into the lower 30s, even some upper 20s are possible. Widespread frost is likely on Friday morning. Low of 26.

FRIDAY: Starting off very frosty across Michiana. Tons of sunshine will bring the temperatures back up to near 50 by the afternoon. The warming trend is on through the weekend. High of 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures getting into the middle to upper 50s. The Notre Dame football game looks very nice! We have temperatures in the 50s for the game with full sunshine. High of 54.

LONG RANGE: The warmth continues into next week. Nearing 60 degrees through the beginning of next week under lots of sunshine. Clouds return with showers likely by the second half of next week. As the system moves through, cooler air will be right behind it. Temperatures dropping back into the 40s by the end of the 10 day forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 47

Wednesday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
Two injured in crash involving semi
Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
It happened Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Iowa Street and Ardmore Trail.
Police investigating after two cars hit by gunfire in South Bend
Police in Elkhart are dealing with a rash of fraudulent payroll checks. Three separate check...
Elkhart Police: Be on lookout for individuals cashing fraudulent payroll checks
Kalekeni Lindeire, 37
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in Sept. 2020 shooting pleads guilty

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sunshine as Temperatures Warm into the Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warming up through the Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Staying Chilly Wednesday, Lake Sprinkle or Flake Possible