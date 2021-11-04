Fall taxes due Nov. 10 for St. Joseph County property owners

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An important reminder for St. Joseph County residents: Fall taxes are due by Nov. 10.

Property owners with an outstanding balance have until then to pay their taxes. If you miss the deadline, there will be a 5 percent penalty added. And the fines can continue to go up the longer you put off paying.

If you’re not sure what you owe, you can check your balance at lowtaxinfo.com/sjcounty/.

