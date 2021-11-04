Advertisement

Fall back! Daylight saving time ends Sunday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - It’s that time of the year again -- daylight saving time is ending.

We’re falling back one hour this Sunday at 2 AM, which means you’ll get to enjoy more light in the morning.

It’s also a good time to put new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and hazard warning radios.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

