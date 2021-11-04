Elkhart Education Foundation gears up for free resource fair

Ekhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Education Foundation is gearing up for the EEF & Friends Resource Fair.

It will take place from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 6th, at the Tolson Center for Community Excellence.

The first 300 families, and while supplies last, will receive free food, clothing, and toiletries.

St. Joseph Health System will be offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

And Boling Vision Center will offer free eye exams for Elkhart Community School students.

“It’s community partners working together to bring something to our kids who need something,” said Beatrice Phillips, director of business development at Boling Vision Center. “They need glasses, they need to be able to see. They need to be able to see in the classroom, they need to be able to see on their devices so they can their homework.”

Volunteers are needed for the EEF & Friends Resource Fair.

For more information or to volunteer, email info@elkhartedfoundation.org.

