Advertisement

Elkhart Education Foundation gears up for free resource fair

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ekhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Education Foundation is gearing up for the EEF & Friends Resource Fair.

It will take place from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 6th, at the Tolson Center for Community Excellence.

The first 300 families, and while supplies last, will receive free food, clothing, and toiletries.

St. Joseph Health System will be offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

And Boling Vision Center will offer free eye exams for Elkhart Community School students.

“It’s community partners working together to bring something to our kids who need something,” said Beatrice Phillips, director of business development at Boling Vision Center. “They need glasses, they need to be able to see. They need to be able to see in the classroom, they need to be able to see on their devices so they can their homework.”

Volunteers are needed for the EEF & Friends Resource Fair.

For more information or to volunteer, email info@elkhartedfoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
Two injured in crash involving semi
Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
It happened Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Iowa Street and Ardmore Trail.
Police investigating after two cars hit by gunfire in South Bend
Police in Elkhart are dealing with a rash of fraudulent payroll checks. Three separate check...
Elkhart Police: Be on lookout for individuals cashing fraudulent payroll checks
Kalekeni Lindeire, 37
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in Sept. 2020 shooting pleads guilty

Latest News

vaccines for kids
Appointments now available for Hoosiers ages 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy at Notre Dame
During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County...
Indiana State Police find 259 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in LaGrange Co.
A man is dead after a Wednesday police chase ends in a crash.
Driver fleeing from police killed in crash