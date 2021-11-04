Driver fleeing from police killed in crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a Wednesday police chase ends in a crash.

Per an Indiana State Police press release, officers with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-94 near mile marker 32 just before 1 PM.

The pursuit extended into Lake County, where the vehicle struck a Porter County Sheriff’s police car. This caused the pursued vehicle to strike the median wall before rolling several times, coming to a stop on the opposite side of the median.

The driver and front-seat passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. According to ISP, the driver, John Kennedy Fitzgerald Bolden, 23, from Shouth Holland, IL, was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner and his family has been notified.

The front seat passenger sustained serious injuries. The two rear seat passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Porter County Police Officer was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Per ISP:

During the investigation, officers learned that all the occupants of the Infiniti had active warrants for various serious crimes. The driver of the vehicle, John Kennedy Fitzgerald Bolden, was wanted for multiple serious felonies out of Arkansas and Texas. The front seat passenger, Darious Washington, 21, from South Holland, IL, was wanted in Illinois, Ohio, and Kansas for multiple felonies. David Washington, 28, from South Holland, IL, had a felony warrant in Illinois. Derek R. Bussell, 28, from Chicago, IL, was wanted in Illinois and Ohio for multiple felonies. The suspects that are in custody will be processed and extradited by the charging agencies. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and are assisting with the criminal investigation.

