Brian Kelly was ‘a little surprised’ with Notre Dame first College Football Playoff ranking

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been two days since the first official rankings came out and the Irish found themselves lower than maybe they expected.

The Irish cracked the top ten for the College Football Playoff but just barely.

Given that the Golden Domers are currently at No. 8 in the AP and Coaches poll, many thought the Irish would be slightly higher.

Head coach Brian Kelly was also surprised with an opponent’s ranking as well.

“I think I was a little surprised, quite frankly, that we were as low as we were, and that Cincinnati was as low,” Kelly said. “But nothing that I lost any sleep over because it’s the first week and there’s so much more movement that’s going to occur. It’s nothing that, again, that I got too concerned about because there’s plenty of football left. I can go back to 2012 where we were. We had virtually no path and ended up playing for a championship. I think at first I was a little surprised, but like I said, the first one, everybody’s kind of just feeling it out and putting some names down on paper. There’s so much more football to be played. The rankings later in the month will mean so much more.”

The College Football Playoff Management Committee wrapped up a two-day meeting on Thursday. They will meet again on Dec. 1 and say they need to make a decision by the end of the year if they want to expand the Playoff by 2021.

