Advertisement

Award-winning author holds creative writing workshops at Clay High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New York-based writer and educator Paul Volponi stopped by Clay High School on Thursday to host creative writing workshops for students.

Volponi has won awards from the American Library Association for “Rikers High” and “Black and White.” His novels draw upon real-life challenges faced by teens today.

He says that students are closer to writing a good story than they think by finding a topic they’re passionate about and expanding on it.

“Kids are always one step away from being writers, from being authors because they’re so interested in a story,” Volponi says. “They get it from music. They get it from TV. They get it from their lives.”

Volponi’s stop at Clay was part of his tour at schools around the Midwest.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
A man is dead after a Wednesday police chase ends in a crash.
Driver fleeing from police killed in crash
A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
Two injured in crash involving semi
It happened Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Iowa Street and Ardmore Trail.
Police investigating after two cars hit by gunfire in South Bend
Police in Elkhart are dealing with a rash of fraudulent payroll checks. Three separate check...
Elkhart Police: Be on lookout for individuals cashing fraudulent payroll checks

Latest News

Sportsbook now available at Four Winds South Bend
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
Michigan will no longer tax tampons, other feminine products
A Fortune 500 developer of luxury housing apparently has its sights set on South Bend.
Major developer sets sights on Campus View
A Fortune 500 developer of luxury housing apparently has its sights set on South Bend.
New plan in the works for South Bend housing complex
There's new hope for people diagnosed with one of the deadliest cancers.
Medical Moment: Pancreatic cancer treatment