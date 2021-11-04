Award-winning author holds creative writing workshops at Clay High School

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New York-based writer and educator Paul Volponi stopped by Clay High School on Thursday to host creative writing workshops for students.

Volponi has won awards from the American Library Association for “Rikers High” and “Black and White.” His novels draw upon real-life challenges faced by teens today.

He says that students are closer to writing a good story than they think by finding a topic they’re passionate about and expanding on it.

“Kids are always one step away from being writers, from being authors because they’re so interested in a story,” Volponi says. “They get it from music. They get it from TV. They get it from their lives.”

Volponi’s stop at Clay was part of his tour at schools around the Midwest.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.