Appointments now available for Hoosiers ages 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine

vaccines for kids
vaccines for kids(Ana Medina)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health says COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Hoosiers ages 5-11 can now be scheduled by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 or (866) 211-9966.

More from the Indiana Department of Health:

Appointments and pre-registration are strongly recommended to help minimize wait times and ensure that sufficient vaccine is available.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in individuals under age 18. The pediatric dose is lower than the dosage for ages 12 and older; locations carrying the pediatric dose for children ages 5 to 11 are designated by a pin on the map at www.ourshot.in.gov.

Pediatric vaccine supplies may be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis, so appointments may be spread out over several days. Additional sites will be added to the map as vaccine arrives.

A parent or guardian must provide consent for the vaccine, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.

