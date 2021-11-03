Wednesday’s Child: Keeping up with Treyvar!

(WNDU) - Imagination and positive energy are just two traits you’ll find in 8-year-old Treyvar.

“Hello!” said Treyvar enthusiastically.

After meeting Treyvar, you won’t forget this kid’s smile.

“I am 8. I am turning 9 this November,” said Treyvar.

“I like to play video games,” said Treyvar. “I like to go outside and like, ride hoverboards.”

He also likes to play Skee Ball and basketball.

Treyvar likes animals and would like to be a veterinarian someday.

“Because I love animals,” said Treyvar. “Snakes, rabbits, spiders, dogs, cats.”

His two favorite stuffed animals were close by.

Treyvar has a huge imagination that he knows is important to use.

“So you can think about things whenever you want,” said Treyvar.

One thing he doesn’t like to think about is foster care. He says he’s at a foster home with a lot of other children.

“It’s really hard because I have too many brothers,” explained Treyvar.

Treyvar admits that getting a new family will be scary.

“Because I don’t know who they are yet,” said Treyvar. But he also admits it will be exciting. “Because I get to make new friends and meet new people.”

Treyvar wants to make a good impression. There’s something he wants people to know.

“I would just say that I’m a really good kid,” said Treyvar.

For his birthday this month, Treyvar would like Pokemon cards and a new family. If you would like to learn more about Treyvar, click this link for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

