Warming up through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WOW, JUST WOW... What more can you say to a November forecast like this?!? We’ve had so much rain lately, yet this forecast includes almost nothing falling from the sky until later next week. Lots of sunshine is expected this weekend and early next week, as the mercury soars back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Colder air is poised to move in again after that...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cold...a few sprinkles and flurries in some lake-effect areas. Low: 28, Wind: W 3-6

Thursday: Partly sunny and still quite chilly. High: 46, Wind: W 5-10

Thursday night: Clear and even colder. Low: 26

Friday: Lots of sunshine as it starts to warm back up in the afternoon. High: 50

