Suzuki, Allen lead Canadiens to 3-0 win over Red Wings

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTREAL (AP) - Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0.

Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost four straight - all on the road.

Allen got his second shutout of the season and 23rd of his career.

Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.

11/2/2021 10:25:50 PM (GMT -4:00)

