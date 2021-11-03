SB officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday.

Following his court hearing last month, Timothy Barber was ordered to have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS monitor. Barber is facing multiple felony charges, including child seduction.

Court documents say Barber had sexual relations with the victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

Barber has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. His next court date is Jan. 10, 2022.

