Advertisement

SB officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday.

Following his court hearing last month, Timothy Barber was ordered to have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS monitor. Barber is facing multiple felony charges, including child seduction.

Court documents say Barber had sexual relations with the victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

Barber has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. His next court date is Jan. 10, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
Two injured in crash involving semi
Eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are blocked in Elkhart County near the Bristol...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road blocked in Elkhart County after crash
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend Monday evening.
One person hospitalized in South Bend shooting Monday evening
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases

Latest News

St. Joseph County Public Library prepares to reopen after a $38 million renovation and...
Main Library ready to reopen this month
Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
Christine Karsten digs into the devastating effects of Michiana's epidemic of addiction.
Addiction and Michiana’s Youngest Victims – Part 2
Addiction & Michiana's youngest victims - part 2
Addiction & Michiana's youngest victims - part 2
Imagination and positive energy are just two traits you’ll find in 8-year-old Treyvar.
Wednesday’s Child: Keeping up with Treyvar!