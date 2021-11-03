Saint Joseph High School releases letter regarding investigation of former volleyball coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph High School is speaking out about a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct on the part of a former girls’ volleyball coach.

The school says it doesn’t think it’s appropriate to make public comments on the investigation, but they’re keeping the safety and well-being of students a top priority.

Three former players filed the suit accusing former coach Justin Cochran of sexual misconduct.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend also commented, saying they believe that there are a number of substantial errors and omissions in the complaint.

