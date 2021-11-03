Police investigating after two cars hit by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating After two cars were hit by gunfire near a school.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Iowa Street and Ardmore Trail. One of the cars that was hit was parked across the street at Success Academy as parents were waiting to pick up their kids.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.