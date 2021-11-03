Advertisement

Police investigating after two cars hit by gunfire in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating After two cars were hit by gunfire near a school.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Iowa Street and Ardmore Trail. One of the cars that was hit was parked across the street at Success Academy as parents were waiting to pick up their kids.

