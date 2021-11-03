Advertisement

One person seriously injured in crash involving semi

A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several hours and sent two to the hospital.(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several hours and sent two to the hospital.

According to Indiana State Police, officers received calls just before 4:30 PM for a crash in a construction zone on the toll road near mile marker 100 -- approximately one mile west of the Bristol Exit.

Police say that traffic was slowed or stopped at the time of the accident due to traffic congestion. The semi, towing a livestock trailer loaded with cattle, failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a Dodge Ram towing an open trailer, as well as a white Volvo traveling in front of the pickup truck. The driver of Dodge Ram, 22-year-old Baiysh Dolonbaev of Chicago, IL, had to be removed from the vehicle and was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

That collision between the semi and the Volvo caused the Volvo to be pushed into the back of a trailer being towed by another semi.

The driver of the initial semi was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with complaints of pain. None of the other drivers reported suffering any injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the Toll Road at Exit 96 while the lanes were closed for crash investigation, removal of vehicles, and cleanup of a large diesel spill.  Eastbound traffic resumed at approximately 7:41 p.m.

