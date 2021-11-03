Advertisement

Notre Dame no. 10, Michigan State no. 3, Michigan no. 7 in first College Football Playoff rankings

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is no. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four seeds.

Cincinnati was placed at no. 6 despite still being undefeated.

Michigan came in at no. 7.

The only other opponent of Notre Dame’s to be ranked is Wisconsin at no. 21.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan hands off to running back Kyren Williams during the second...
Coan improvement: Irish quarterback continues to see success
Notre Dame's star safety Kyle Hamilton will sit out for a second straight week against Navy as...
Kyle Hamilton to sit out second straight week as Notre Dame takes on Navy
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell scrambles for a 31-yard touchdown during the second half...
Notre Dame defense deals with miscommunication during North Carolina game
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms a North Carolina defender for a 91-yard...
Kyren Williams shows strong leadership during North Carolina game