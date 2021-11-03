Notre Dame no. 10, Michigan State no. 3, Michigan no. 7 in first College Football Playoff rankings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is no. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four seeds.

Cincinnati was placed at no. 6 despite still being undefeated.

Michigan came in at no. 7.

The only other opponent of Notre Dame’s to be ranked is Wisconsin at no. 21.

