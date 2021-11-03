Man charged with murder, attempted murder in Sept. 2020 shooting pleads guilty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has pled guilty to murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two women who were involved in a rollover crash back in September 2020.

38-year-old Kalekeni Lindeire pled guilty to the murder of Noria Mtambalika and the attempted murder of Mundi Glory Sendeza as part of a plea agreement. Lindeire is expected to serve 50 years in prison.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Mtambalika was driving to the Hickory Village Apartment complex with her sister, Sendeza, in the front passenger seat. That’s when Lindeire chased Mtambalika and Sendeza in another vehicle at a high rate of speed from Hickory Village Apartments to a parking lot in the 3600 block of Edison Road on the Mishawaka/South Bend border.

As Lindeire chased them, he fired shots at their car, eventually striking and killing Mtambalika. Her vehicle flipped onto its roof as it turned into the parking lot. Lindeire then exited his vehicle and attempted to drag Sendeza from the car but was prevented from doing so by witnesses.

Lindeire then ran back to his vehicle and drove away when a Notre Dame Police vehicle arrived.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2021. He is currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail.

