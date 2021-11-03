Main Library ready to reopen this month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new chapter in the history of the main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library will begin soon.

The branch has been closed for two years now due to a $38 million renovation and expansion project.

The branch is scheduled to reopen on November 14th.

Part of the project calls for the construction of a second building: a38,000 square foot addition. Crews were working fast and furious in that building, so 16 News Now was not allowed inside.

However, we did get a sneak peek at the old building and its newly renovated interior.

There are chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. There is a fireplace mounted in the wall.

There are electrical outlets built into the furniture, and there is plenty of new carpet on the floor.

“The library has been renovated from top to bottom. So, brand new everything. Brand new shelving units, brand new walls, and paint, and fixtures and seating, but what we’re really excited about is the new spaces for the community,” said library spokesperson Marissa Gebhard. “So, the community can come and use a study room, or a place to meet, so there’s a lot of opportunities for the community to use space in the library.”

The building addition will be called the Community Learning Center. It will feature a 250-seate auditorium, a ballroom, and an in-house café.

“Our opening performance will be with the Fischoff music competition. We are hosting the Thalea string quartet at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium. It’s completely free,” said Gebhard.

Between the two buildings, there will be a courtyard. Crews were busy building a pergola there today.

The new building will also have an in-house cafe.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.