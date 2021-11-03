Advertisement

Main Library ready to reopen this month

St. Joseph County Public Library prepares to reopen after a $38 million renovation and...
St. Joseph County Public Library prepares to reopen after a $38 million renovation and expansion project.(Melissa Stephens)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new chapter in the history of the main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library will begin soon.

The branch has been closed for two years now due to a $38 million renovation and expansion project.

The branch is scheduled to reopen on November 14th.

Part of the project calls for the construction of a second building: a38,000 square foot addition. Crews were working fast and furious in that building, so 16 News Now was not allowed inside.

However, we did get a sneak peek at the old building and its newly renovated interior.

There are chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. There is a fireplace mounted in the wall.

There are electrical outlets built into the furniture, and there is plenty of new carpet on the floor.

“The library has been renovated from top to bottom. So, brand new everything. Brand new shelving units, brand new walls, and paint, and fixtures and seating, but what we’re really excited about is the new spaces for the community,” said library spokesperson Marissa Gebhard. “So, the community can come and use a study room, or a place to meet, so there’s a lot of opportunities for the community to use space in the library.”

The building addition will be called the Community Learning Center. It will feature a 250-seate auditorium, a ballroom, and an in-house café.

“Our opening performance will be with the Fischoff music competition. We are hosting the Thalea string quartet at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium. It’s completely free,” said Gebhard.

Between the two buildings, there will be a courtyard. Crews were busy building a pergola there today.

The new building will also have an in-house cafe.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
Two injured in crash involving semi
Eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are blocked in Elkhart County near the Bristol...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road blocked in Elkhart County after crash
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend Monday evening.
One person hospitalized in South Bend shooting Monday evening
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases

Latest News

Jessica Tubbs, crash victim
Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash
Christine Karsten digs into the devastating effects of Michiana's epidemic of addiction.
Addiction and Michiana’s Youngest Victims – Part 2
Addiction & Michiana's youngest victims - part 2
Addiction & Michiana's youngest victims - part 2
Imagination and positive energy are just two traits you’ll find in 8-year-old Treyvar.
Wednesday’s Child: Keeping up with Treyvar!