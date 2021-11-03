Advertisement

Love triangle suspected in woman’s slaying in California

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A suspected love triangle has ended in tragedy.

A 19-year-old woman was killed, and three people, including a member of the Air Force, have been arrested.

Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg, faced a judge for the first time Tuesday, charged with shooting and killing Leilani Beauchamp inside the home of 20-year-old Juan Parra-Peralta, a Travis Air Force Base airman.

Authorities said it’s believed Parra-Peralta and Quintanilla were in a romantic relationship at the time of the slaying

“It looks like it could be a love triangle situation,” said Paul Sequeira, chief deputy district attorney for Solano County.

The airman and the suspected shooter’s brother, 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla, are both facing accessory to murder charges.

Sequeira said Parra-Peralta might be more a witness than a suspect.

Fairfield police say Leilani Beauchamp, originally from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento.

She left with two active-duty Air Force members and ended up at Parra-Peralta’s home.

Police said her body was found abandoned in Monterey County on Monday.

“There’s just no reasoning. There’s no reason,” said Monica Beauchamp, Leilani Beauchamp’s grandmother, who is still trying to wrap her mind around how her granddaughter’s life was taken.

“I mean, it’s just beyond what I expect from humanity, what Leilani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way,” Monica Beauchamp said.

Leilani Beauchamp was known as feisty and smart as a whip.

“She had a lot of people that loved her -- just a big fun family,” Monica Beauchamp said.

Her family said she knew the airman before the party and had even been to his Fairfield home before.

“She didn’t leave a party with people she didn’t know,” Monica Beauchamp said.

But Leilani Beauchamp never made it home. Her family is now left to pick up the pieces of what they call a senseless killing.

“It’s just unimaginable what happened,” Monica Beauchamp said.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend Monday evening.
One person hospitalized in South Bend shooting Monday evening
Eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are blocked in Elkhart County near the Bristol...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road blocked in Elkhart County after crash
A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
One person seriously injured in crash involving semi
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse said people ‘were trying to hurt him’
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
COVID-19 vaccine campaign expands to elementary-age children
This photo of Leonard Gruppo in his military uniform was contained in the defendants sentencing...
Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol
Leilani Beauchamp was found dead, and three people have been arrested in connection with her...
Slain woman part of suspected love triangle, authorities say