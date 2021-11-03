Lorenzo Styles continues to impress Irish coaches

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles continues to impress the Irish coaches and fan base with his added playing time.

Last week against North Carolina, Styles led with 74 receiving yards, 64 of them after the catch.

“It feels great to be able to make some plays for my teammates,” Styles said. “I feel like my coaches trust me. My teammates trust me. I just want to keep doing this. I feel like we’re playing very well as a team so I wanna keep going on this.”

Head coach Brian Kelly says Styles will continue to get work.

“He’s gonna continue to impact it,” Kelly said. “He’s got a great demeanor. His work ethic is outstanding during the week. His volume is amazing. We can throw a lot of volume on him and he’s explosive. You can see it. When he touches the ball, he’s explosive. He went in there when Braden [Lenzy] went down and didn’t miss a beat. He was able to take all the reps out there. He’s gonna continue to impact us.”

Styles and the Irish will host Navy this Saturday at 3:30 right here on WNDU.

