Friend speaks out days after Elkhart mother & two children killed in crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Loved ones say 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs was nearly a mile away from home when here vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, killing her and her two boys.

Nicole Sharp, a longtime friend of the Tubbs family, says she has been by Jessica’s side ever since she was a baby.

“I was about nine-years-old when Jessica was born. I have three children of my own. She knew if she needed anything, maybe couldn’t get a hold of anybody or anything like that, that I would be there,” Sharp told 16 News Now Wednesday.

However, when Jessica didn’t show up for her usual Friday visit, Sharp says she felt something was wrong, and to her surprise she was right.

“It was just a normal day and then I heard the news from my father and at first I thought it was just a horrible trick,” Sharp said.

Unfortunately, this was no trick. Police say Jessica had crashed on County Road 3, just north of County Road 38 near Wakarusa on Friday, October 29th.

Hours later, Sharp showed up to Jessica’s bedside at the hospital. It was at that moment when she realized not only Jessica, but her two boys were not coming back.

“I was at the hospital, so I did see but I didn’t see the boys and I just expected the boys to come busting through screaming in, yelling their little things they like to say all the time and being silly and roughhousing, but they never busted through,” Sharp said.

Moving forward, Sharp says the Tubbs family is focused on Maaliyah, Jessica’s eight year-old daughter, who was the only one to survive the crash and is now without her mother and her only two brothers.

“I’m not sure the reactions that anybody would think that an eight-year-old would have after learning you’ve lost three quarters of your family. We’re all in awe together right along with my brother. It just didn’t seem real. I’m still waiting for the pinch, the one to wake me up and say I was just in the worst dream ever but I don’t think that is going to happen,” Sharp says.

Funeral services for Jessica Tubbs and her two kids, Mark and Jaxson, will be held on Saturday.

So far, a GoFundMe has raised more than $16,000 to help with burial costs, as well as the medical costs for the ongoing care of 8-year-old Maaliyah, who loved ones say has chosen to stay with her father for now.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.