First Alert Forecast: Staying Chilly Wednesday, Lake Sprinkle or Flake Possible

Michiana will stay chilly through the end of the week. Sunshine will bring back the 50s as we head into next week. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A few lake sprinkles are possible. A flake or two could mix in during the morning or the late afternoon. Most of Michiana will remain dry. Mostly cloudy skies and it stays chilly. High of 44.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold overnight with clouds breaking away from the lake. A light breeze may allow for some frost to form during the morning hours on Thursday. Lows dropping into the upper 20s under clear skies, staying in the 30s where clouds are present. Low of 28.

THURSDAY: Staying chilly but seeing more sunshine with some high clouds mixing in. Highs staying in the middle to upper 40s during the afternoon. High of 46.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns in full as the winds shift just a bit! The sunshine will warm us up a few degrees but we will stay in the 40s. High of 48 degrees.

LONG RANGE: We will be back into the 50s over the weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb into next week. Nearing 60 by the beginning of the week. By the end of next week another cold front could bring some scattered showers and a drop in temperatures. But for now, we await the return of the lower 60s!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 47

Tuesday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

