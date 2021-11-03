Advertisement

Election Day Results for Benton Harbor, St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Unofficial results are in for some key races in Michiana.

Incumbent Juanita Henry defeated Ronny Booker for City Commissioner of Benton Harbor Ward 3.

Ethel Clark-Griffin defeated Ruthie McCoy Haralson for City Commissioner of Benton Harbor Ward 4.

Incumbents Ron Singleton and Duane L. Seats II came away with the most and second-most votes for Commissioner At Large for City of Benton Harbor, respectively.

The three leading vote-getters, respectively for City Commissioner of Saint Joseph were: Michele Turner Binkley, Michael R. Sarola, and Brook Thomas.

