Dr. Bob from South Bend Clinic on COVID vaccines in kids age 5-11

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday, the CDC gave the green-light to begin vaccinating children age 5-11 against COVID-19.

With that decision, 16 News Now recently sat down with Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic, who has a message for parents on getting their kids vaccinated. He says that the vaccine decreases the risk of severe diseases in high-risk kids.

You can hear his full response in the video above. Dr. Bob also says, when it comes down to it, it’s important to respect people’s decisions. He adds that it’s important to be patient, and make an effort to understand each other.

