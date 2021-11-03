Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year old’s rolls out in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kids aged 5-11 are already getting vaccinated against Covid-19 after the CDC approved Pfizer’s dose for the age range Tuesday.

The St. Joseph County Health Department said roughly fifty kids already got the shot about halfway through its first day available.

Starting Nov. 4th, parents can schedule an appointment for their kid to get the Pfizer Covid vaccine through the Indiana State Health Department’s website, but they’re not the only ones joining the efforts to protect kids from the coronavirus.

5-to 11-year-olds will soon be able to get a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at their doctor’s office, chain drug store, or federally qualified health center.

“Ultimately though, your pediatrician or your doctor’s office should have access to the vaccine, the pharmacy chains will have it, the federally qualified health centers, Healthlinc, Indiana Health Center, they’ll all have the vaccine for 5-to 11-year-olds,” said St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

Walgreens announced it will start administering doses on Nov. 6th and CVS says they’ll start on Nov. 7th, but both companies say you can start scheduling an appointment now.

Whether you schedule through the state or a pharmacy, Dr. Fox says to make sure it’s at a location that offers the Pfizer vaccine.

“Parents need to know that they have to select a site for the Pfizer vaccine because it’s only Pfizer that’s approved for 5-to 11-year-old’s at this point. So, they want to make sure they pick a site that has Pfizer,” he said.

The regiment for kids is two shots three weeks apart. Dr. Fox says the child dose is just a third of what adults receive with milder side effects.

He says the Delta variant poses a much greater threat to a child’s health than any vaccine side effects.

“We’ve seen long-term Covid symptoms, multi-system inflammatory disease in kids, myocarditis associated with Covid at much higher rates than the complications we’ve seen with the vaccine,” he said.

A parent needs to consent to their child getting the vaccine, and if the child is 16 or younger, they must have an adult with them.

Here are some links to help you start scheduling a child’s appointments depending on what facility you prefer:

-Indiana County Health Departments

-CVS

-Walgreens

