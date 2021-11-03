Advertisement

Concord Community Schools referendum fails

Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A referendum to renew a tax levy for Concord Community Schools has failed.

According to the unofficial tally, 1,514 voted no, while 1,438 voted yes, meaning less than 100 votes made the difference between extending the referendum at its lowest rate in the past decade. The deal is set to expire at the end of this calendar year.

Even though the renewed referendum would have lowered the rate by 20 percent, from .4 percent of one’s assessed property value to .32 percent, the majority of those at the polls voted against the extension.

In a statement, Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston says “this will certainly have a negative impact on our funding going forward. We’ll continue to weigh every decision the way we always have -- by asking ourselves ‘what’s best for kids?’”

The district says the money was needed in the face of dwindling funding from the state. Funston says they don’t plan on making any immediate cuts to staffing or programs. But if they have to make cuts in the future, it will likely result in larger class sizes.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several...
One person seriously injured in crash involving semi
Eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are blocked in Elkhart County near the Bristol...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road blocked in Elkhart County after crash
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend Monday evening.
One person hospitalized in South Bend shooting Monday evening
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases

Latest News

Results come in for key races in Benton Harbor, Saint Joseph.
Election Day Results for Benton Harbor, St. Joseph
And whether you like a simple PB&J, a Reuben or even a classic ham and cheese, nothing beats a...
Celebrating National Sandwich Day at St. Claire’s Butcher Shoppe & Delicatessen
St. Joseph City Commissioner vote results
St. Joseph City Commissioner vote results
Benton Harbor Commissioner vote results
Benton Harbor Commissioner vote results