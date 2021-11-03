Concord Community Schools referendum fails

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A referendum to renew a tax levy for Concord Community Schools has failed.

According to the unofficial tally, 1,514 voted no, while 1,438 voted yes, meaning less than 100 votes made the difference between extending the referendum at its lowest rate in the past decade. The deal is set to expire at the end of this calendar year.

Even though the renewed referendum would have lowered the rate by 20 percent, from .4 percent of one’s assessed property value to .32 percent, the majority of those at the polls voted against the extension.

In a statement, Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston says “this will certainly have a negative impact on our funding going forward. We’ll continue to weigh every decision the way we always have -- by asking ourselves ‘what’s best for kids?’”

The district says the money was needed in the face of dwindling funding from the state. Funston says they don’t plan on making any immediate cuts to staffing or programs. But if they have to make cuts in the future, it will likely result in larger class sizes.

